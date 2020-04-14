Why consent, data is different online?

By | Published: 12:53 am

Consent is specific permission for something to happen or an agreement to do something. Terms and conditions on some sites state that they own the rights to the photos you upload. Would you put your friend into a room with a mix of people they know and some strangers and then leave them there? We often add people to group chats without thinking or asking. Sometimes we connect people who don’t know each other. Is that ok?

How is consent online different? If you said something in private would you like your friend to share it with all of your friends? People sometimes share things that others have told them privately. This could be to share something funny, to make fun of someone or to discuss something in private. What are the rules here? People often give away each other’s personal information without thinking or asking. This could include adding someone into a group chat that could share their phone number, profile picture, and status.

Why do we see consent online differently? :-

* Fast-paced experiences?

* Better online experience?

* For the love of sharing?

* Everybody does it?

* It’s culturally acceptable?

* Without even realising?

What’s this big data? :-

Data is information about us and we are creating it all the time online and offline. It can include: what we do, where we go, sites we visit, comments we make, the photos we take, accounts we create. Big data is extremely large sets of data collected by organisations to analyse and reveal patterns, trends and associations, especially relating to human behaviour and interactions.

We have 1.3 billion population with 462 million (34% of population) having access to the internet, 250 million active social media users (19% of the population), 844 million mobile users (63% of the population), 230 million are active social mobile users (17% of the population) based on 2018 statics from www.wearesoical.org. Active social media users increased by 31%, while the active mobile social media users increased by 87%. The average time spent on internet is 7 hours and on social media is 2.5 hours.

Vast amounts of data are generated and it’s not about facebook post or tweet, it’s about your data. Lots of inferences i.e. it’s about your interest, your ethnicity, friends, your personality and the massive amount of data in mined all the time and it can potentially be beneficial and harmful at the same time, in simple terms, it’s like a double edge sword and we personally have to choose the right way.

More sophisticated life, the more the advanced you are, the more you are watched. The data produced until November 2009 from the beginning of the internet is 0.70 zeta bytes and with the launch of 2007 iPhone and 2009 Samsung galaxy along with 3G launched, the data generated in December 2018 alone is 35 zeta bytes (One zeta byte is equivalent to one trillion GB).

Every behavioural aspect is individual and is being monitored documented & harvested. It’s not the conversation or likes or dislikes. Algorithms can see through the suggestions of tagging up to six people in a row with a normal smartphone. Machine learning algorithms capture every finite detail of individual and it’s not just data. We could be sold as commodities (Micro Target) to the corporates and a few platforms sell perceptions and manipulate perceptions.

Online Privacy in India: –

It is a subset of data privacy and a fundamental human right and refers to the personal privacy that you’re entitled to when you display, store, or provide information regardless of your interest on the internet. This includes both personally-identifying information as well as non-personally identifying information, such as your behaviour on a website. Without internet privacy, all your activities are subject to being collected and analysed by interested parties!

Common internet privacy issues are

(a) Tracking

(b) Surveillance

(c) Theft

Most countries have very detailed laws relating to the use of personal data and insist that anyone collecting such information should first obtain the prior consent of the subject before collecting it. India at the moment doesn’t have a personal data protection bill and is getting enacted soon. Apart from a few regulated industries (like defence) all are obliged to comply with sector-specific regulations, most online service providers in India have very little guidance as to what they need to do to secure the privacy of the data they collect from their customers.

Who controls the data? How do we take better control of our lives online? What is the big deal about big data? What has data ever done for us? Whose data is it anyway? What could data do for us in the future? and How do we take better control of our lives online? What can we control? Are you in control of your life online? What can you control? What information do I search for? What I don’t want to see? What I look at? what I do online? When I go online? What I share? Apps which I use? Who I talk to? who I connect with? What I see? What I don’t want to share? And who I follow? We’re the product but what does that mean? Is it a win-win? Or time to the bin?

* You get to use cutting edge technology for free

* You give sites and apps to use data about what you do, what you like, the things you buy etc.

* Advertisers pay to sell you things online

* These sites and apps use the information to improve their sites

* They might sell on your information to other sites and services

The good side of data

* Proves facts

* Improves team performances

* Personalises our experience online

* Learns from mistakes

* Improves our technology

The bad side of data

* Stops someone getting a job

* Leaves personal and financial information vulnerable to hackers

* Stops someone being approved for a loan or mortgage because they fit a certain profile, e.g. male under 25

* Puts us all in categories and judges based on other people’s actions, e.g. everyone who is 17 behaves the same way

Data Treachery (Negative Side)

* Micro-chipped: Register for school, pay for things, open security doors, log in to devices and no need prove who you are

* Fitness: A device for everyone to wear tracks your movements

* Social CV: Your social media comments and the reviews can go against you

* Tailor-made shopping: All your shopping habits and appearance data stored (height, weight, shape, tastes, skin colour etc)

* Caring devices: Your devices talk to each other and let you do and make you eat what you don’t want to

Data Triumph (Positive Side)

* Micro-chipped: Register for school, pay for things, open security doors, log in to devices and no need prove who you are

* Fitness: The more active you are the cheaper your healthcare, health insurance is and gym membership is

* Social CV: No need to apply for university, jobs or apprenticeships ever again

* Tailor-made shopping: Fitting rooms can then bring you clothes in your size, that will suit you in the styles you like

* Caring devices: Your devices talk to each other and track how much you are using them and what you are doing to make sure you are living a healthy balanced lifestyle

