Why dancing is good for brain

Dance as an activity has the ability to heal and comfort your mind. It is a type of therapy that uses movement to help individuals achieve emotional, cognitive, physical, and social integration. Beneficial for both physical and mental health, dance therapy aligns the mind, body and spirit.

In fact, Music in itself is therapeutic. Dance is a physical interpretation of what the music says. It is a great way to release energy, shed inhibitions and vent out emotions. When you dance you sweat, and you release ‘feel good’ endorphins that make you happy. Good music and dancing is a great way to be in a happy state of mind.

Working professionals in corporates lead a sedentary lifestyle. With dance, they find a stress buster where they can disconnect for their worries and just do something they love. It channels their mind into a positive space. It incorporates a form of physical activity into their lifestyle. In fact, for many it helps connect with likeminded people, find friends and even network. In fact today, a lot of corporates invite my faculty to teach in the premises of their offices during / post working hours for their employees to engage in a team building art form that helps them stay fit.

In times where kids and teens are constantly on their mobile devices, dance is a great hobby where they learn, enjoy and work out at the same time. It is a positive outlet for their energies where they learn an art form, improve social communication and engage in dance based activities that help build focus, concentration, discipline and team spirit. Many schools have incorporated my Dance Education program in their regular curriculum. They have noticed that through dance, participating students have also improved in their studies through better focus and attention span.

It is the best free weight exercise where you constantly engage your core which is the powerhouse of your body. Dance helps improve overall fitness, endurance, muscle toning and strengthening. Dance is almost like a sport; in fact in some countries it is considered a sport. It involves cardio vascular/ aerobic fitness, core and strength training and stretches for flexibility. The concepts of contraction and extension, grounding, elongation, fall and recovery, control of muscles, all come with awareness and are enhanced through a fit body achieved by dancing.