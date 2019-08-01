Why did Naomi Watts join thriller Luce ?

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Naomi Watts has revealed she agreed to feature in psychological thriller Luce as Octavia Spencer was already attached to star in the project. Naomi, who previously collaborated with Spencer on Divergent film series, said she decided the script would be good if the actor was on board.”In the summer two years ago, I got sent the script and I was told that Octavia was attached to it. Already it was clear that it was going to be read by me by the end of the day just because it was her. I had already worked with her before on that Divergent series, and I had such a great experience with her,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“And also the projects that she picks, it’s such an endorsement that comes with that. With her name attached it made me read it right away, and the minute I started turning those pages, I felt like it was really rich, dynamic material,” she added.Naomi said the script of the film “got under my skin”. “I loved how the story shifts from character to character, where you’re judging one and then following them and forgiving them, and then moving to the next — you’re just moving all over the place. It felt like the audience was going to have to participate in a very active way. It’s very satisfactory as an audience member, but also as a person who is part of the storytelling experience,” she said.

The actor said she then spoke with director Julius Onah and had a great conversation. “I instantly trusted him. He’s such a smart guy. It just moved from there,” she added. The film also stars Tim Roth and Kelvin Harrison Jr.Adapted from JC Lee’s acclaimed stage play, the film follows a liberal-minded couple, Amy (Watts) and Peter Edgar (Roth), who are forced to reconsider their image of their perfect son, Luce (Harrison Jr), who was adopted 10 years ago from a war-torn country, when his teacher Ms Wilson (Spencer) tips them off that he has written an extremely disturbing essay for a school assignment.