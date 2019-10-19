Why didn’t the court order reach Telangana Government?

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Court orders on the ongoing RTC strike calling for negotiations between the agitating employees and the Corporation management, have not reached the government so far. This led to a situation where both the parties could not sit across the table to thrash out the issues.

While the government is waiting for the orders to be served, the JAC has announced that it was ready for the talks.

Here is the process pertaining to Court orders:

The process of receiving a copy of proceedings of a hearing at the High Court or the copy of a judgement, follows a set procedure. Once a judge dictates his or her orders, or members of a bench adjudicating a case do so, it is then typed up by the designated stenographer and the copy goes back to the judge, or judges who then cross check it for accuracy before the orders are approved.

However, this does not mean that the copy of the order automatically reaches the parties involved, either the petitioner or the defendant, or in the case of an appeal of orders from a lower court, that of an appellant and the defendant. Any involved party that seeks a copy, needs to apply for it, a task typically performed by the lawyer or laywers representing the party after which an approved copy of the orders are issued by the administrative section of the particular court.

Sometimes, the orders are posted on the website of the court in question and in such cases, the online copy is considered an official one as it is made available in the public domain only after it is approved by the judge or judges concerned.

In the case pertaining to the ongoing strike by TSRTC employees and the TSRTC management and the government, it is learnt that an official copy of Friday’s proceedings is yet to be readied and till Saturday late evening, it was not publisahed on the High Court website too.

