Why do adults have potbellies?

The answer has to do with how the body stores fat. When men gain weight, the default storage place is the belly.But if men eat too much and don’t get enough exercise, then belly space run out of room and the body starts storing fat elsewhere such as liver, pancreas and muscles, which is extremely unhealthy and lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease.

In contrast, because of estrogen, women tend to store fat in their hips and legs, especially their thighs. Fat in these storage areas give women needed energy. Women genetically have more capacity to store fat than men. Storing fat in the hips and legs isn’t associated with the health problems as belly fat.

However, if a woman’s fat-storage areas in the hips and legs fill up, then she, too, can develop a stomach paunch. If that paunch fills up, then the body will start storing fat elsewhere, putting the woman at risk.

Moreover, once estrogen levels drop in women, their bodies stop storing fat in the hips and legs, and begin storing it in the belly. That’s why some older women develop potbellies, just as men do.

Women with higher-than-average levels of testosterone, as well as women with certain medical conditions that cause them to have lower levels of estrogen, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, are also more likely to develop a potbelly.

Genetics and lifestyle determine just how large a potbelly can get.

Belly fat is unhealthy, but even people with perpetually small potbellies may be at risk for medical problems, as their bellies may not be able to get larger for genetic reasons.

Studies have also linked belly fat to an increased risk of dementia, osteoporosis in women and cancer.

Luckily, when people exercise, the belly is usually the first place to shed pounds.