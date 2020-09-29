Why do aeroplanes fly so high?

One of the main reasons commercial aeroplanes fly so high is air resistance.

Most commercial aeroplanes cruise at an altitude of nearly 35,000 feet in the air! For people who think the top of a skyscraper is tall, flying more than 6 miles off the ground is incredible! The thing is, what’s wrong with flying a few hundred meters above the ground, so long as the plane clears all ground structures like communication towers and skylines.

Well, first of all, the height at which most planes fly is not some arbitrarily chosen number. There are very good reasons why planes fly at precise heights in the sky.

One of the main reasons commercial aeroplanes fly so high is air resistance. You see, the higher you go above the ground, the thinner the atmosphere becomes, and therefore, the less resistance there is on the movement of the plane.

The more air molecules the plane must move through, the more energy it will need, so the more fuel it will need, and consequently, the operating costs will be higher. Additionally, it is pretty cold up there, around -55°C, which also aids in improving the efficiency of the jet engines.

Due to lower resistance at higher altitudes, commercial aeroplanes can keep moving forward with minimal fuel expenditure. Commercial aeroplanes typically fly between 32,000 feet and 38,000 feet, with the sweet spot being approximately 35,000 feet, which is popularly referred to as cruising altitude.

A balance between operating costs and fuel efficiency is achieved somewhere around 35,000 feet, which is why commercial aeroplanes usually fly at that altitude.

Commercial aeroplanes can climb to 42,000 feet, but going beyond that can be precarious, as the air starts to become too thin for optimum flight of the airplane. Also, oxygen starts to become scarce, making it difficult for fuel engine systems to work.

Another important reason is that, at that height, they get more ‘stable’ air and don’t usually have to worry about clouds or weather-related events (e.g., thunderstorms).

Although planes can still fly through clouds and storms, they experience a lot of turbulence when doing so. This can cause discomfort in the passengers and even create panic on the plane. Fortunately, pilots are trained to handle such situations.

This one is sort of obvious. As a pilot, you don’t want to duck and dart through towers, buildings, and other ground structures while flying a plane. Regardless of how cool that may sound to some of you, it’s simply unsafe, not to mention impossible!

Terrain is marked by the sea level, so some terrain may be much higher above sea level than the runway/airstrip. That’s why planes ‘climb’ to an appropriate altitude to stay away from any sort of ground structures.

At around 35,000 meters, aeroplanes lie on the sweet border between the troposphere and stratosphere. This region is almost free of birds, insects and microbes, so the chances of a birdstrike up there is zero.

Being up high also provides extra time to think and calculate and execute what needs to be done to keep your passengers safe if plane starts plummenting.