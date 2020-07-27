Why do flamingos stand on one leg?

By | Published: 12:58 am 7:06 pm

If you have ever driven a pool, there is a good chance that you saw a ‘pat’ of flamingos strutting and bobbing and puttering around, their vibrant pink feathers standing out starkly against the landscape. And it doesn’t take long before you notice their most peculiar part — many of them will be standing on one leg, sometimes for hours at a time even when they sleep!

Over the years, there have been many ideas proposed as to why they would choose to alternate legs so often, rather than standing firm like we do. Some experts suggested that it was a way of resting the muscles in one leg at a time, or perhaps as a way of conserving heat by bringing the leg closer to the body.

Given all that we now know about the flamingo habitat and behaviour, perhaps the answer of why they stand on one leg becomes easier to understand, but an anatomical breakthrough in the past decade also helps. Researchers recently found that the structure of the bones and joints supporting a flamingo’s legs are slightly counterintuitive; they are less stable when both are in use. When a flamingo lifts one leg, its body weight is able to shift forward and balance perfectly on the locked leg beneath the body.

The study found that it actually requires less effort to stand on one leg than it does to stand on two, making this the preferred position when a flamingo isn’t walking around, socialising or changing its feeding location. This is simply an easier stance for the flamingo to be stable, safe, and smart with its energy expenditure.

Like various other creatures, such as sharks, dolphins, other aquatic mammals and birds that migrate long distances, flamingos can allow half their brain to fall asleep — a phenomenon called unihemispheric slow-wave sleep. Therefore, a flamingo can actually sleep while standing on one leg, while the portion of the brain controlling the raised leg rests. When the bird wants to give the other half of its brain a break, it can simply switch legs and settle comfortably back on its low-effort stand!

Now, there is also the question of why flamingos developed this ability, given that they are generally non-migratory birds. There are a few proposed reasons for this; being able to sleep while standing up amidst your flock is much safer than finding a place on land to settle down, where a predator could make an easy meal of the bright-pink bird.

Additionally, given the toxicity and high salinity of the waters in which they stand, predators are less likely to take a dip for a meal. It is also important to note that while a flamingo’s legs are covered in protective scales, that isn’t true of its whole body. The surrounding land of salt pools and salt marshes may also have quite acidic sand or soil, which may be unpleasant to sit or sleep on. Their tough leg skin and well-balanced sleeping style allowed them to use their unique environment to their advantage.