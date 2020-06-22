Why do we blink?

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Every time you blink, from the corner of your eyes, a blend of secretions are released that clean and lubricate the intricate machinery of the eye. These secretions include oils and mucous, secretions that prevent the eyeballs from drying out.

The protection is strengthened by the presence of eyelashes, where debris gets stuck. Blinkingalso shuts the door to potentially harmful stimuli, such as excessive light.

But the reason why we don’t blackout while blinking is partly the same reason we can’t see our own nose, even when it unapologetically invades our limited field of vision. The brain cleverly ignores it, as though it were never there. Similarly, the brain cleverly ignores the darkness by switching off during every blink.

According to researchers, blinking occurs at ‘breakpoints’ where attention or conscious processing can be relinquished and revived later. This includes full-stops while reading text or pauses while listening. However, blinking doesn’t just occur at explicit breakpoints, but also at ‘implicit’ breakpoints that one encounters in videos. These are points where the brain suppresses attention when it knows that the most relevant events are the most unlikely to occur, such as when the protagonist exits the scene.

Blinking provides us a respite from concentration. Fatigue is the reason why the rate of blinking escalates when one reads for hours at a stretch.