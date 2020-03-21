Why do we fail to get rich

By | Published: 21st Mar 2020 12:05 am 10:38 pm

To live is essential and to live high on the hog is desirable. To sail in between is an additional advantage for the former. Renowned writer Khushwant Singh used to say, ‘… of course, a healthy bank balance is required. It need not run into crores… it should be enough to provide for comforts and there should be something to spare for recreation.’

However, recent happenings across the world indicate that being rich is also essential not only in ensuring a joyous life but also in warding off potential diseases as well as prolonging the lifespan. The New York Times reporter duo Williams and Bromwich wrote that the rich are not at all hesitating nowadays to spend extravagantly on personal health and for that matter in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, they are opting for the costliest urban air masks, concierge doctors, virus-free flying, luxury bunkers and so on to avoid infection of any sort.

Israeli thinker Yuval Noah Harari has gone a little ahead to envisage that the economic edge, which the rich enjoy, would enable them to achieve the unimaginable. Because, highly specialised doctors will perform body transplants at exorbitant rates, which the rich only can bear. Already being equipped with AI amenities, they will be able to develop their infotech talent too. More knowledge, more talent and more affordability will hone their creativity. Such opportunities seem to bless the rich with healthy, long and happy lives.

Intriguing Question

Then, the intriguing question is as to what makes some people rich and others not? An analytical probe reveals that wealth creation involves two levels, which exist simultaneously or one after the other. The first level is of factors of production namely, land, labour, capital, entrepreneurship, information, creativity and the like that have the potential to turn tangible or intangible resources into gains. The other is that of facilitators of production such as interest, will power, self-confidence, rational fearlessness and vision.

The state and fate of India in terms of wealth creation depends upon what extent these two levels of production are decisively available at the disposal of its people. Even though India remains one of the fastest wealth creators as per the Global Wealth Report, 2019, its average figure is heavily skewed by the smallest number of rich individuals. In 2017, 73% of the total wealth generated was cornered by just 1% of the total population.

Ascending to Affluence

The socially and economically weaker sections who are entitled to reservations in education and employment (SC — 15%, ST — 7.5%, OBC — 27% and EWS — 10%) account for more than half of the population. Such being the scenario as existing now, it looks more than a mystery to fathom out what would be the nature of the staircase to ascend to affluence? The UBS/PwC report, released last November, postulates that the ‘billionaire effect’ ensues when four personality traits culminate at one point and the traits being: smart risk-taking, business focus, determination and long-term vision.

Another vital finding is that intelligence is not directly connected to getting rich. These inferences may hold true to a large extent in the context of international economic scene and the same may also possibly solve the riddle of continued misery of the Indian poor. Hence, the issue is as to how far these four traits could work their way in India.

Risk-taking entails basically self-confidence. Dr Peter Belmi of Virginia University found in a study that the people of lower classes tend to be less confident about their abilities. Thus, about 80% (socioeconomically backward communities account for 70% and economically weaker 10%) of the total Indian population feel less competent despite the fact that they are in fact fully competent. Such demoralising attitudes adversely impact their endeavours. Next, the component of focus requires the attention of the individual but public mind in India often gets distracted by survival insecurities and future uncertainties, including joblessness, illnesses, etc.

Intrinsic Inhibitors

The other trait is determination, which means will power or self-control. Sticking to decisions calls for a rational bent of mind without letting emotional sentiments intrude. But, with a national average of about 30% illiteracy and with a much higher scale of ignorance and superstitions, Indian masses are susceptible to fall below the standards of making and binding by firm decisions due to short-term diversions. Coming to the last determinant, fatalistic outlook could be attributed as one of the prime reasons for lacking long-term vision on the part of most of the commoners.

Just overlapping with the aforesaid four trait blockers are five intrinsic inhibitors which I call as ‘inimical Is’ (ignorance, illiteracy, irrationality, inferiority and in-audacity) that haunt the common people obstructing their potentialities of creativity and ideation. Ignorance due to lack of education and knowledge blocks both sight and insight to opportunities whereas illiteracy prevents acquisition of new skills. Irrationality suppresses truth and reason thereby rendering the efforts illogical and fruitless. Inferiority complex closes the doors to openness of imagination. In-audacity or toxic fear weakens the spirit of conquest, restricting the people’s zeal to take initiative and perform efficiently.

Therefore, in order to empower the meek and weak so as to unshackle themselves from the chains of poverty and grow rich lawfully and ethically; they need to be provided firstly and fore-mostly with resources (factors) of production. The ongoing trends of privatisation spree will only deprive the landless and the educated poor of means of livelihood as wages are nothing but source and resource of economic production and also because of the fact that there are no jobs reserved for them in the private sector.

Eradication of illiteracy is the second most prioritised element towards promoting cerebral skills and creativity as physical labour is fast losing its relevance with the increasing adaptation of automation. Thirdly, socialisation and sensitisation efforts are a must to help the ignorant masses eschew the five ‘inimical Is’ so that they could realise their worth and potential to attain riches. And lastly, and more importantly, an operational compatibility ought to be struck between the factors and facilitators of production since the same is directly proportional to the magnitude of wealth creation.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

