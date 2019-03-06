Why does this volcano burn bright blue?

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Volcanoes exist all over the world. Some are inactive, a reminder of past devastation and ruin, while others are highly active. Some erupt only once every few decades, others spew molten lava all day and all night.

For the geologic fanatic, there is no shortage of amazing volcanoes on this amazing planet; Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, Etna in Italy and Piton de la Fournaise on La Reunion are just a few examples. However, there is only one volcano in the world that has luminous blue fire and a massive acid lake: Kawah Ijen in East Java, Indonesia.

Standing 9,183 feet above sea level and spanning 12 miles, the Kawah Ijen volcano is a formidable fire-spitting mountain. Unlike many volcanoes, it spews highly sulfuric gases, which burn electric blue when combusted. As gaseous sulfur is forced upward with immense pressure from beneath the Earth’s surface, the temperature of the gas mounts to as high as 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit.

When that gas comes into contact with the air, it ignites in spectacular fashion, creating azure explosions that can be up to 16 feet tall. Some of that sulfuric gas condenses into liquid sulfur, which combusts and flows freely down the sides of the caldera (which many mistake for ‘blue lava’).