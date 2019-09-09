Why every city needs to cool down

By | Published: 7:24 pm

We all know that greenery is important to combat global warming, but researchers have found that just more green space cannot help to lower temperature everywhere. Urban heat islands are a phenomenon where the temperature in a city is noticeably higher than in the surrounding rural area.When combined with the sort of heatwave that hit many parts of Europe at the beginning of July, urban heat can pose a real threat to the elderly, sick or other vulnerable people.

Scientists at ETH Zurich have researched urban heat islands across the globe and have found that the effectiveness of heat-reduction strategies in cities varies depending on the regional climate. “We already know that plants create a more pleasant environment in a city, but we wanted to quantify how many green spaces are actually needed to produce a significant cooling effect,” said Gabriele Manoli, former postdoc with the Chair of Hydrology and Water Resources Management at ETH Zurich and lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

Manoli and his colleagues from ETH Zurich, Princeton University, and Duke University studied data from some 30,000 cities worldwide and their surrounding environment, taking into consideration the average summer temperature, the population size, and the annual rainfall. When the urban heat island phenomenon is more pronounced, the bigger the city and the more rainfall in that region.

As a general rule, more rain encourages plant growth in the surrounding area, making it cooler than the city. This effect is the strongest when annual rainfall averages around 1500-millimetre as in Tokyo, but does not increase further with more rain. Two climate extremes illustrate the role of vegetation on the urban heat island phenomenon: very dry regions on one hand, and tropical areas on the other. In cities located in tropical zones, other cooling methods are therefore expected to be more effective, such as increased wind circulation, more use of shade and new heat-dispersing materials.