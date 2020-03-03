Why facial for men is necessary

By | Published: 6:14 pm

Countless times we have realised, no matter how observant, knowledgeable or well-ensured one is at maintaining one’s face, we will never be as skilled as someone who does it for a living. That’s the reason — ideally once a month but, more realistically, a few times a year — one needs to get a facial with a certified professional.

There is a mindset that men don’t need facials. Times are changing; one little spa day is not going to harm one’s strong masculinity. In case you need a little more convincing, here are some reasons why you need to suck it up and see a trained skin-magician.

Seema Nanda, cosmetologist and founder, Estetico – The Facial Bar, explains why men should go for facials and how to go about it.