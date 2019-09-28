Why Google Pixel has failed to woo Indians users

By | Published: 4:23 pm

Pixels suffered from several issues after the release, from excessive optical lens flare to connectivity issues Billed as the “best Android phones you can buy,” Google Pixel devices have miserably failed to impress Indian users and the reason is pretty obvious Poor go-to-marketing strategy.

Look at Google Pixel numbers. In the second quarter of 2019, it had less than 0.1 market shares in the Indian premium smartphone segment dominated by Samsung, Apple and the likes of OnePlus, according to Counterpoint Research. Google Pixel also has a minuscule global market share despite arriving on the scene in 2016.

Launched with much fanfare, the first edition of Pixel and Pixel XL were announced during a press event on October 4, 2016, succeeding the Nexus line of smartphones. Pixels suffered from several issues after the release, including excessive optical lens flare in pictures captured through rear camera, connectivity issues with some mobile data bands, unstable Bluetooth connections, unexpected battery shutdowns, and failing microphones.

Google acknowledged those issues and released fixes for most of them but to no avail. In the second quarter globally, taking the “budget phone” route appeared to have worked a bit for Google as the overall Pixel unit sales grew more than twice year-on-year (YoY), the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai told investors.

The Google CEO attributed the success of the Pixel line-up including the cheapest Pixel 3a to an expanded distribution network. The mid-tier Pixel 3a and 3aXL, which were launched at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively in India, were seen as Google’s attempt to revive dwindling sales numbers.

Despite this, the expected Pixel growth remains a distant dream for Google in India. Is Google Pixel going the Microsoft’s Windows phones way which have been discontinued, and support for Windows 10 Mobile would end on current Windows phones on December 10, leaving the users to either switch to Apple iOS or Android devices?