Why I am not a good man

By | Published: 22nd Jan 2020 12:10 am 11:12 pm

I am an average man. By average, I mean something in between the two extremes. Like, I am neither old nor young. Neither tall nor short. Neither strong nor weak. Neither rich nor poor. Neither an intellectual nor an imbecile. Neither good nor bad and so on. Of all the attributes that I have assigned to myself, nothing actually matters except the fact whether I am good or bad because, of late, I have felt that I am more bad than being good. Yes, I tried to undo that attitude but failed miserably.

For example, ours is a society bogged down with ever expanding web of too many laws, wherein I fear to be unwittingly caught as a prey in the mysterious Arachne’s net of rules and regulations, which I naturally try to avoid, even at the cost of not being good. Like a law-abiding citizen, I take a legal stand against an erring friend or relative but s/he brands me as disloyal to friendship or kinship and I change my style of dealing with such situations henceforth as per what s/he desires.

System After Me

If I help a poor man out of the way, the system is after me for I didn’t follow the procedures. Accordingly, my behaviour stands modified. Being compassionate in certain deserving cases makes my decisions run counter to the established conventions. So, I put an end to such benevolence. On becoming to be a stickler for perfection, I often turn unethical. When I sympathise with a political group for their righteous demands, other groups blame me that I am prejudiced. If I spell out the truth, the law will not be lenient towards me; and rather my truthful statement is used against my own self. And now, I am a different person. I want to be generous towards the needy but there is no surety of assured future to me either. Perhaps, it might be the cause that most of the super-rich in India don’t part with an iota of their profits towards charity.

Likewise, if I go on narrating my bad traits, it is a countless count. Despite my positive intentions, why can’t I be a good human? Was it due to my upbringing? No, not all. It was perfectly an ethical environment in which I grew up.

Crux of fault

As I stood up independently in my youth, all these twists took place in my life as soon as the feelings of insecurity and uncertainty started haunting my psyche. But in spite of all this mess, I realised that goodness alone makes life meaningful. Of course, it costs nothing to be good. The only requirement is that you need to reorient your mind and heart accordingly. Heart agrees but gets cowed down by insecurity concerns. Mind too accedes but lets itself domineered by apprehensions about uncertainty.

I explored further to discover as to where exactly the crux of fault lies that has been defeating my good intentions, ambitions and my actions all the time. I look at the Scandinavians who are one set of the most good lot. Maximum of their population don’t believe in God. Yet they are considered more humane. Their crime rate is one of the lowest. Unlike in India, millionaires there are very few. Their generosity to help other nations is the prime quality of being good, as envisaged by Simon Anholt, the British researcher and the conceiver of Good Country Index. The reasons for their good orientation showcase their amiable socioeconomic and political conditions they live in, which are far more assuring. Theirs is the less complex, certain and secure way of living through various government-sponsored social security measures.

Then, it all sums up to emphasise that insecurity and uncertainty concerns deal with present and future survival along with its associated components, sparking fear, greed, lack of confidence, dishonest motives, illegal acts, etc. Under such psychological pressures, the sense of goodness does not seem to fly well with most of the Indians.

Governance Matters

Being good on the part of self alone also doesn’t yield total results. It is like adherence to traffic rules by a lone driver and not by others. If all drivers follow suit, even then good traffic doesn’t ensue if road engineering and traffic safety legislations are not up to the mark. That’s where the government’s role accounts for more than 80%. In the same manner, the government must put its system of governance in place so that it plays the role of enabler to make society good without ill-feelings and divisiveness in it. Otherwise, society regresses with more and more bad elements. American scientist William Edwards Deming said, ‘A bad system will beat a good person every time.’

But, unfortunately, many shortcomings lie in our policymaking at the governmental level, the efforts of which touch only the superficial economic equality without incorporating social equality reforms. The highly developed cultural and religious spheres overtake the essential existential priorities of common masses. Fundamentals such as life, liberty, freedom, justice, fraternity, dignity, fearlessness and well-being have been sidelined to such a large extent that the feelings of insecurity and uncertainty drive the people wicked. So the government must realise that good-natured environment facilitates people to become good and bad environment creates suspicious circumstances, which hardly mould good citizens.

Irish statesman Edmund Burke postulated, ‘To make us love our country, our country ought to be lovely.’ Hence, the responsibility of achieving good country and good environment rests with the government. Therefore, the current priorities warrant reversal so as to insulate the individual as well as the collective from the threats of insecurity and uncertainty aspects of life so that all the citizens with a free mind inculcate goodness as part of systemic intervention. And such concrete action on the part of government will certainly turn the citizens good and, of course, I will celebrate proudly as one amongst my good compatriots.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

