Why mother’s milk is always the best

By | Katta Vishnupriya | Published: 9:37 pm

Doctors don’t recommend feeding a newborn formula milk, unless the mother has some serious problem for breastfeeding. And, there is that segment of people who are of the opinion that formulas are not 100 percent pure as they are manufactured and contain preservatives. So, it’s better for the child to be breastfed for at least six months unless she has any serious health issues.

Since an infant’s digestive system is not fully developed, it’s also hard for them to digest those preservatives. “Formula milk will have all the nutrients that the baby requires; they are equivalent to mother’s milk. But, nothing can supplement breastfeeding. Mother’s milk is the best,” says Dr N Sricharan, paediatrician, Star Hospitals, Banjara Hills

While feeding, parents should be careful when mixing baby milk powder and the proportion of water, as it varies from brand to brand. So, the measurements should be strictly followed.

There are high chances of the baby getting an infection through milk bottles. Even when using glass bottles, there are chances that after boiling the nipple, it may develop a layer of bacteria on it and cause vomiting. Also, always feed the baby in a sitting position and not in a sleep position, as there are chances of milk entering the lungs. “It’s better, if we feed babies with spoon or in a uggu/papadai form, which have been practised in India from ancient days,” adds Dr N Sricharan.

Steaming/sterilisation and cleaning of the bottle should be done properly for every single use. Hygiene should be given prime importance. New-born babies are very sensitive and they tend to get infections very easily. So, keep everything that surrounds them, including people, neat and clean. If the baby is not actively drinking milk regularly or not passing stool for more than 48 hrs, particularly when on a diet of formula milk, then take them to the doctor for a check-up.