‘Why no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad?’

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Alleging that over 1,000 cases were booked against women protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) in Hyderabad, former Congress Floor Leader in the Legislative Council Mohammad Ali Shabbir blamed the Telangana government and AIMIM for “playing a double game”. “MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls for setting up of Shaheen Baghs everywhere except in Hyderabad. But, women are not allowed to repeat a Shaheen Bagh-like protests here,” he said.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, he alleged that on the one hand, Owaisi lambasts authorities for notices being issued to Rohingyas for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar cards, and on the other hand, the State government okays NPR to be undertaken in Telangana. “Both TRS and Majlis joined hands to cheat the people of Telangana,” Shabbir alleged.

He pointed out that the Citizenship Amendment Bill became an Act way back on December 11, 2019, but the State government did not initiate any serious action against its implementation in Telangana. “The Cabinet decision to oppose CAA or asking the Centre not to implement it will not help the common man on the street,” Shabbir said.

He demanded that the State government immediately convene the Assembly and pass a resolution against the CAA.

