Why you should not use valved N-95 mask

By | Published: 12:00 am 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Union government has cautioned against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, pointing out that such masks do not prevent the virus from spreading and are “detrimental” to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks,” Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health Rajiv Garg said in a recent letter.

The Government had earlier issued an advisory on the use of homemade protective covers for the face and mouth, asking people to wear it while stepping out of their residences. However, counterfeit N95 masks continue to hit the markets seeing the demand among the public. Here’s the lowdown on N-95 masks

What is N-95 mask

The N-95 mask is a personal protective equipment used to protect the wearer from airborne particles, including small particle aerosols and large droplets (only non-oil aerosols) from contaminating the face. The masks are designed for healthcare and construction workers to keep out dust and other particles.

N-95 and KN95

The Indian market is flooded with N-95 and KN95 masks. N-95 masks are the US standards for respirator masks while KN95 masks are the Chinese standards for masks. Both are almost the same with the capability to capture 95 per cent of tiny particles or 0.3-micron particles.

Again, there are two types in N-95 masks – NIOSH (National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health)-Approved ones and surgical N-95 Respirators. Surgical N-95 respirators are both approved by NIOSH as an N-95 respirator and also cleared by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) as a surgical mask.

Face Filtering Piece masks

These are largely used in Europe and are equivalent to N-95. There are three categories viz, FFPI, FFP2 and FFP3. EN 149:2001+A1:2009 represents the current standards by the European Committee for Standardization.

FFP1 mask is used to keep dust and similar substances at bay. It can’t keep the coronavirus away. FFP2, which provides extra protection from chemically-laced air particles and dust, reportedly doesn’t provide full protection from Covid-19. However, FFP3 is the most effective mask against Covid-19.

Why valves in N-95 masks

Valves on one side of some N-95 masks are designed to make it easier to breathe out.

Why the government wants you to stop wearing them

An N-95 mask with a front valve can protect the wearer but still, the valve allows droplets to release from the mask, putting others at risk. The valves are said to offer no filtration at all. According to experts, homemade washable protective cover for face and mouth can protect a person from getting infected by Covid-19.

Therefore, unless you’re a healthcare worker and the only concern is what you’re inhaling, don’t use a mask with a valve.

How to identify fake masks

NIOSH-approved masks have an approval label on or within the packaging of the mask. NIOSH-approved Filtering Facepiece Respirators will always have one the following designations: N95, N99, N100, R95, R99, R100, P95, P99, P100.