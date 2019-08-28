WI replaces Cummins with Paul for Jamaica Test

By | Published: 11:08 am

St. John’s: West Indies have replaced fast bowler Miguel Cummins with all-rounder Keemo Paul in the 13-man squad for the second Test of the two-match series against India beginning Friday in Jamaica.

Paul, who was forced to sit out the first Test — which India won by 318 runs in Antigua — due to an ankle injury, but has recovered and is available for selection, Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shane Dowrich has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the series with ankle injury. At Kingston, Windies will have the chance not only to win the second Test to draw the series, but also the opportunity to claim 60 points for a win or to claim their first points in the World Test Championship.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.