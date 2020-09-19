Wife dies, husband critical reportedly due to food poisoning in Bhongir

The woman Burra Pushpalatha (32) died and her husband Jhangir (34) fell ill after Friday midnight. They reportedly consumed fish curry during dinner which could have led to food poisoning.

Yadadri-Bhongir: A woman died and her husband has fallen sick reportedly due to food positioning on Friday night.

Their relatives shifted them to a local hospital for treatment. As their condition was critical, they decided to shift them to a hospital at Hyderabad by an ambulance for better treatment. Pushpalatha died while shifting to Hyderabad. The health condition of Jhangir, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital at Hyderabad, was said to be critical.

Mothkur police said that they have not received any complaint from any of the relatives of the victims.

