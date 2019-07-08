Wife kills ‘drunkard’ husband in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Nizamabad: A woman killed her alcoholic husband by hitting him on the head with a pestle following a family dispute at Yellareddy Pally village of Indalwai mandal in Nizamabad district on Sunday night.

Nayidi Gangaram (54), a resident of Yellareddy Pally village, had recently arrived from the Gulf. He was an alcoholic and used to quarrel with his wife Sayavva.

On Sunday, both wife and husband worked in their field. After returning, Gangaram quarreled with his wife and beat her up. Vexed with her husband’s behaviour, Sayavva decided to kill him and hit with pestle on his head, while he was asleep.

A case was booked.

