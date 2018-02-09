Wife lodges complaint against cop in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: The Market police have on Thursday booked a case against a police head constable posted at the Gopalapuram police station and detained him on charges of beating his wife. According to police, Sanjar Kumar, 45, working at Gopalapuram police station was married to Kavitha in 2003 and the couple was living with their two children in the Ghasmandi area.

According to Kavitha, Kumar often came home drunk and picked up arguments with her. He also beat her. Whenever she questioned him, he would beat her asking her not to get involved in his personal matters.

“Two days ago, the couple fought over a trivial issue and beat her. He also threw a cement brick on her leg, injuring her,” police said. Based on Kavitha’s complaint, a case for voluntarily causing hurt was booked as per law and being probed. Kumar, who still has 12 years of service with the Police department, informed the police he was unhappy with his marital life and sought divorce. He was detained by the police.