Wife of Telangana CID Director General dies in accident at Jaisalmer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

(Representational Image) Govind Singh’s wife was killed while three others including Govind Singh sustained injuries in a road accident at Jaisalmer

Hyderabad: Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General, Govind Singh’s wife was killed while three others including Govind Singh sustained injuries in a road accident at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday.

The senior CID official, along with his wife and two others were travelling to Ramgarh after visiting the Tanot Mata Temple at around 2.25 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle overturned on the stretch between Tanot Mata temple and Ramgarh, according to reports.

The Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle evacuated the injured from the spot and shifted them to the nearest Community Health Care (CHC) at Ramgarh. On examination, the doctors declared the wife of Govind Singh as dead.

The health condition of the DG (CID) is stable while his driver Vijendra was also injured in the accident along with another person. A total of four persons were travelling in the car. The vehicle was badly damaged.

More details awaited.