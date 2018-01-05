By | Published: 4:35 pm 6:18 pm

Hyderabad: It ​was an analysis of the call data details of 24-ye​​ar-old homemaker Jyothi that enabled the city police crack the five-day-old mystery behind the murder of her husband Nagaraju.

The police have found that Jyothi allegedly killed ​Nagaraju with the help of her paramour Karthik and dumped the body in an isolated place at Choutuppal. Karthik’s friends Deepak, Naresh and Yasin assisted him in dumping the body at Choutuppal in a car.

The body was discovered on December 31 and the police found a slip with a phone number in his pocket. The number being of Jyothi, she was summoned to the spot, where she identified the body and broke down.

However, with mystery shrouding the death, police began checking Jyothi’s call data, and found that she had called Karthik repeatedly on his mobile phone​ on the day Nagaraju was killed​. After questioning him, Karthik confessed that he along with Jyothi murdered Nagaraju as he was becoming an obstacle in their relationship.

He informed the police that Jyothi gave sleeping pills to Nagaraju and after confirming that he was in deep sleep, Karthik reached Jyothi’s house and smothered him to death with a pillow.

Karthik then called his friends Deepak, Naresh and Yasin, who reached there in a car, and the quartet took the body to Choutuppal and dumped it in an isolated place.

Based on Karthik’s confession, the police detained Deepak and Yasin. However, the final confirmation on the episode came when Naresh, on hearing that Deepak and Yasin were in custody, attempted suicide on Thursday. He tried to end his life by slitting his throat in Lalaguda and is presently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

All the five have been arrested.