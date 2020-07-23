Wild animal kills calf in Siddipet district

By | Published: 10:45 am

Siddipet: In a third such incident in erstwhile Medak district in the past four days, a wild animal killed a calf at a cattle shed on the outskirts of Goverdhanagiri village of Thoguta Mandal in Siddipet District during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. This is the second incident of a calf being killed in Siddipet district in three days.

Ayya Narayana found the half-eaten carcass of his calf at his cattle shed on Thursday morning. He has immediately informed the forest officials with the help of the village sarpanch.

Earlier, a wild animal had killed a calf at Pathur village of Markook Mandal in Siddipet district two days ago while a leopard killed another calf at Thonigandla village of Ramayampet Mandal in Medak District three days ago. Since these three villages are far flung from each other, Forest officials have ruled out the possibility of one animal involved in all the three incidents.

