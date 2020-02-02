Wild Life Board clears proposals for Medaram Jatara works

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board for Wild Life on Saturday convened its first meeting after it was revived in December last year and gave permissions for undertaking various projects in forest lands in the State. The proposals will be sent to the National Board for Wild Life seeking final approval.

Chaired by Forests Minister and the Board’s Vice Chairman A Indra Karan Reddy, the Board held extensive discussions on proposals for expansion of various railway lines, National and State highways, and also shifting of certain villages in Kawwal forest area as well as creation of temporary facilities for devotees participating in the Samakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram. The Board emphasised the need to restrict speed limit of vehicles passing through reserve forest areas by road or railway. Officials concerned were instructed to ensure implementation of safety standards for wild life including wide underpasses to enable animals to cross the road or railway line without any trouble. Road repair works will be taken up on routes leading to Medaram Jatara.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Indrakaran Reddy said the Forest department was giving clearances to irrigation projects and also developmental activities for public amenities without compromising on protection of forests and environment. He warned that any violations in permissions given to all the projects and also usage of forest lands, will attract stringent action against persons responsible.

Special Chief Secretary for Forests and Environment Rajeshwar Tiwari, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi, the members of State Board for Wild Life and also members of various Non-governmental organisations involved in wild life protection and environmental protection, were also present.

