Wildcraft eyes manufacturing in Telangana 

By | Published: 12:35 am 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Outdoor and tactical gear maker Wildcraft India, which has forayed into the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will hire over one lakh people across 11 cities and four States across 65 manufacturing units. The company currently has an office and eight retail outlets in Telangana, and is keen to expand its presence in the State through manufacturing.

Sharing the plans for the State, Gaurav Dublish, co-founder, Wildcraft India, told Telangana Today, “Once the Covid-19 situation normalises, we do plan on exploring setting up manufacturing facilities across multiple States. We have heard great things about the industry-friendly policies of the State of Telangana and it is definitely on our radar for manufacturing expansion. We get about 10 per cent of our revenue from Telangana, and we would be looking at expanding our manufacturing and distribution footprint in the State, post the (pandemic) situation begins to calm down.”

The company has been carrying out its manufacturing at its plants in Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Solan (Himachal Pradesh), with over 2,500 people. In the past 45-50 days, Wildcraft has scaled up its manufacturing facilities and collaborated with 63 factories, through an innovative hub and spoke model, that today it is employing additional 30,000 people, spread across 11 cities, producing one million respirators a day, and one million hazmat suits per month.

Defence supply

Wildcraft has bagged an order from the Ministry of Defence to design, develop and deliver approximately two lakh units of its 90-litre rucksacks by the end of this year. The company’s R&D has been accredited by the Ministry of Defence. All trials and final sampling of the product are over, and the Ministry has given the go-ahead for production of rucksacks.

Dublish added, “The rucksacks would be designed as per the specifications given by the Army and the product will be proprietary to the Indian Army. These rucksacks would be a ‘heavily-engineered’ accessory meant for jawans, who are exposed to extreme environments and climatic conditions.”

New product line

Wildcraft India co-founder Siddharth Sood, said, “We have recently launched a versatile, functionally engineered, head-to-toe product line, which includes the tactical gear category. The portfolio includes an innovative 90-litre technical rucksack, which has been designed, developed and approved as the ‘gear of choice’ recently for Indian defence establishment.”

“We also developed a re-usable personal protective equipment (PPE) coverall (Hz Series of Hazmats) to assist the Ministry of Textiles to overcome its urgent requirements and address the needs of Indian medical staff,” Sood added.

Along with this, the company has launched the Supermask, with the proprietary filtration system for three types of particles. Each layer is engineered to filter out the coarser dust particles, bacteria and pathogens. It also offers effective splash resistance to prevent droplet penetration and moisture management with the soft fabric. It has been approved by the Government accredited agencies as per the parameters specified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Sood added, “We continue to progress in this battle against an unprecedented virus. We plan on continuing to equip and enable our consumers with our line-up of face-shields, combat kits, sleeping bags etc.”

The company has been making backpacks, rucksacks, outdoor/hiking/trekking clothing, footwear, bags and gear.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .