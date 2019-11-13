Wildlife conference at CCMB

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad is organising an international conference on ‘Advancements in Veterinary Sciences for Wildlife Conservation’ and 13th annual meeting of Association of Zoo and Wildlife Veterinarians between November 13 and 15.

The wildlife conference will showcase the latest research advances made in the area of conservation breeding and management of endangered wildlife species through 66 posters and 25 oral presentations. It will also cover broader research aspects such as wildlife health, zoo biology, conservation genomics and reproductive technologies.

More than 200 zoo and wildlife veterinarians, biologists, researchers, conservationists and zoo managers, are participating in the mega event. The conference, which also features 10 speakers from six different countries, aims to strengthen scientific collaborations at a national and international level to achieve better outcomes for wildlife conservation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.