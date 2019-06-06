Wildlife photographer from Hyderabad shares his passion

By | Published: 8:22 pm 8:31 pm

A management consultant by profession and a wildlife photographer by passion, Bhargava Srivari says there is something extremely unique about being in close proximity with wild animals in their natural habitat.

Describing his first steps into the world of wildlife photography as an interesting story, the 28-year-old says, “I remember, it was the trip my family and I took in 2001 to Karwar forest in Goa that got me hooked to wildlife. It’s been more than 18 years now and I’m still as captivated as the first day.” He enjoys shooting in Kanha Tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh, Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, and Kabini Forest Reserve, Karnataka.

Equipment and training

Bhargava uses Canon 5D mark IV, 7D mark II, 300mm f2.8 (telephoto lens) and 24-105mm for wide angle photographs. When asked if he underwent any training before venturing into the wild, he says, “No, I think I learned everything on field. I believe the more you shoot and spend time amidst nature, the more you learn.”

Preparation and mindset

Shooting in the wild isn’t as easy as one may think. There are a lot of things that can go wrong. “The important thing is to know the weather and terrain that you are going into, so that you are prepared for surprises,” he says.

Fascination with wild cats

Extremely fascinated with wild cats, Bhargava says, “It’s their adaptability that fascinates me. Back in the 1990s, tigers specifically, were almost extinct, and given some good support, they bounced back and today we have 2,500-plus tigers in the wild today. I think this feat required them to adapt to the shrinking habitat and learn to live in harmony with the growing human population on the fringes of their jungles.”

Naming leopards as his favourite animal to shoot, he says, “With their agility and speed and their skittish nature, they are one of the toughest animals to capture.” He often works in close proximity with these wild cats and, sometimes, gets as close as 10 to 12 feet. Asked if it wasn’t is scary to get that close to a carnivore, he says, “It’s all about reading the animal. From the body language of the animal, you understand whether the animal is comfortable or not.”

Warning signs

“Take elephants, for instance. When an elephant comes charging at you, more often than not, it’s a mock charge, where it’s basically trying to scare you a little and show who the boss is. But, if you see it running towards you with its ears and trunk curled inside, know that it’s actually coming at you with the intent to harm. Likewise, with tigers, if you see their flehmen response with the tongue, or their snarl, know that they are not happy with your proximity and that you need to back off,” he shares.

Indian photography award

Bhargava caught a lion couple mating, which won the third prize in the India Photography awards. Sharing the experience, he says, “The mating process happens multiple times in a given day (probably once in 15-20 minutes) over 3-4 days. It’s difficult to predict which direction the couple will look after the process, so that you catch them looking into your camera. That was the first time I had ever seen lions mating and it took three attempts before we nailed the right picture.”