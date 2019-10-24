Wildlife warriors to the rescue

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Spread over 1,000 hectares, University of Hyderabad can be called, as Dr Ravi says “the lung space” of Hyderabad. The University is adorned with three beautiful lakes namely Peacock lake, Buffalo lake and Parrot Lake.

Wild Lens is a student volunteer team which works for the protection of biodiversity at University of Hyderabad (UoH). What started off as a ‘wildlife photography club’ soon turned into a vigilante sort of a group out of the need to prevent the poaching happening inside the campus.

Wild Lens took flight in the campus due to the relentless efforts of Ravi Jillapalli, Karthik Jirra, Vinod Sarimalla, Geetha Patil, Rahul Kumar V, Maruthi Mulaka, Divya Guptha, Chaithanya Jirra and Surya Prakash Rao.

“It has a track record of handing over 120 people involved in poaching and deforestation inside University of Hyderabad campus. The group organises regular clean-up drives in the campus for preservation of lakes which is a first-of-its-kind initiative,” says Dr Ravi Jillapalli.

The group has played a pivotal role in rescuing wildlife in the campus including peacocks, deers, star tortoises and snakes (Python) . Wild Lens has been at the forefront of conducting biodiversity awareness programmes including nature walks every semester for the students to create awareness among them regarding the rich biodiversity of the campus.

The group was instrumental in preventing eight summer wildfire accidents in the campus. In 2016, the group started keeping water tubs for the wildlife for the first time on campus. Upholding the importance of nature and it’s possibilities, Wild Lens conducted a number of bird watching programmes to list the type of birds in UoH. The group has also contributed a number of wildlife photographs for the University calendars and other events. It has so far conducted eight plantation drives inside the campus.

In summer of 2016 alone, there were more than 44 deaths of Spotted deers and a number of Wild boar deaths occurred due to trained and stray dogs attacks in the campus. To quell the menace, the group formed a team with Stray Animal Catching unit of GHMC and controlled the attacks on deers. It initiated “Area Adoption Program” (AAP) to gather and engage the students and faculty volunteering for a clean and green campus. They have also gone on air with wildlife protection programmes in Radio-Bol Hyd.In 2017, Dr Ravi Jillapalli was conferred with the prestigious ‘Lake Warrior award’ by the NGO Dhruvansh.

