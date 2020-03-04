Wildness is within us

By | Published: 4th Mar 2020 12:10 am 11:37 pm

Arguably one of the most beloved characters of the 20th century is Mowgli, the boy who scampers with wolves, rides a bear and is at home in the jungle. Rudyard Kipling’s most famous creation in The Jungle Book (1894-5), Mowgli’s tale has over 500 print editions and numerous stage, film and fictional adaptations, including celebrated ones such as Disney’s film version and Neil Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book.

Mowgli’s immediate inspiration may have been Dina Sanichar, found in the jungles of Uttar Pradesh in 1872 and brought into ‘civilisation’ by the missionary Father Erhardt. Kipling may have heard of Sanichar – whose name suggests Saturday in Hindi, and echoes Crusoe’s Friday – who was one of a long line of feral children documented in history and literature: Haspar Kauser, Peter the Wild Boy of Hamelin, Victor of Aveyron, and others.

Feral children form the stuff of romance, from Tarzan to Mowgli. Jean Craighead George’s Julie of the Wolves, Karen Hesse’s The Music of Dolphins, Jane Yolen’s Children of the Wolf (based on the case of Amala and Kamala, two feral girl children, from Midnapore), Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan of the Apes are well-known texts. Memoirs such as Marina Chapman’s The Girl with No Name (2013), about being brought up by monkeys, add the mystery and mystique to such figures.

Feral Romance

Ferality invokes the romance of innocent and undisturbed wilderness – a romance that drives the real-life Alexander McCandless in the 2014 film Into the Wild – and is posited as the very opposite of human ‘civilisation’. Robinson Crusoe (1719) was an early exploration of the wild into which civilised man disappears and in which he re-learns how to live. In the modern era, with industrialisation and urbanism, the wild is the symbol of a disappearing Nature.

The plethora of wildlife documentaries is driven by this anxiety of imminent disappearance: ‘Every moving image can potentially be the last “living” image of a species’, as Jan-Christopher Horak, director of the UCLA Film & Television Archive, puts it. The premium on wildlife trips, Survivor-type reality-TV and adventure tourism emerges from the cultural value we have begun to place on sites away (supposedly) from human presence.

Conversely, stories of humans in inhospitable environs – the wild – battling animal life ‘out there’ has been the stuff of endless Hollywood thrillers, from Jaws (which brought the wild into human settings) to the Lake Placid and Anaconda series.

Yet, even in the wild, documentaries try to capture animal families, parenting and caring relations among various species: features humanity has come to value. Notes Derek Bousé on wildlife films: the portrayal in wildlife films of animals’ family and social relations presents a kind of vast Rorschach pattern in which culturally preferred notions of masculinity, femininity, romantic love, monogamous marriage, responsible parenting, communal spirit, the work ethic, deferred gratification, moral behaviour, and the sexual division of labour in marriage can all be read.

Feral children like Mowgli or Tarzan are enmeshed in similar relations with animals – parenting, nurture, care and even training is imparted to the feral child by animals.

Feral versus Civilised?

The feral child is situated at the border between human and animal. The child as a pre-civilised human being was the subject of considerable discussion by human scientists and philosophers from the 18th century, when tales of such children began to surface. When found, efforts were made to educate the feral children, fitting in with the then circulating beliefs of human perfectibility via language and culture, argues Julia Douthwaite in The Wild Girl, Natural Man and the Monster: Dangerous Experiments in the Age of Enlightenment (2002).

The feral children often resisted, and/or failed to perfect themselves and authors like Kipling used this to suggest that perhaps animals are better, morally, than humans. Indeed, in the 1994 Disney version, Mowgli declares: ‘the more I learn what is a man, the more I want to be an animal’.

But contemporary projects such as Julia Fullerton-Batten’s project (https://www.juliafullerton-batten.com/projectmenu.php?catNo=1&gallNo=1 ) document the obverse as well: the animalisation of children within human society. Her project about feral children, or children denied human life, is exemplified in the story of Genie (USA):

[Her] father decided she was ‘retarded’ and restrained her in a child’s toilet seat in a small room of the house. She lived in solitary confinement for more 10 years. She even slept in the chair…

Or Madina (Russia): Madina lived with dogs from birth until she was 3 years old, sharing their food, playing with them, and sleeping with them when it was cold in winter. When social workers found her in 2013, she was naked, walking on all fours and growling like a dog. …

Madina’s father had left soon after her birth. Her mother, 23 years old, took to alcohol. She was frequently too drunk to look after for her child and often disappeared. She would frequently invite local alcoholics to visit the house. Her alcoholic mother would sit at the table to eat while her daughter gnawed bones on the floor with the dogs

Fullerton-Batten draws attention to certain precarious lives within the human ‘system’ and social order: lives framed in violence. The violence enacted upon the bodies of these children is double-edged. First, it is justified in terms of the inhuman qualities of the children: ‘retarded’, ‘slow’, ‘undeveloped’, etc, as Fullerton-Batten notes. Second, in the process of perpetrating this violence, the remnants of the so-called human are further driven away from the children when animality is forced upon them.

If Kipling probed the so-called culture of animals, Fullerton-Batten asks whether human culture is any different in its animality. The wildness isn’t out there, it is within us, says her project.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .