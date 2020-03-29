Will accommodate migrant workers in function halls: Medak MP

By | Published: 1:27 pm

Medak: The Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has instructed the Municipal officials of Toopran to create a proper shelter for migrant workers, who were working in industries located in Toopran, Manoharabad, and Kallkal by providing all the facilities to them.

The MP, who visited Toopran, Manoharabad and Kalakal on Sunday reviewed the situation with the officials and elected representatives. He has asked them to put all the efforts to provide accommodation, food and health care to the migrant workers. Reddy also spoke to the Industrialists to rope in their services to help the migrant workers. As the Centre and Sate governments have imposed the lockdown in view of COVID-19 outbreak, all the Industries have remained closed in the area. Unable to find any work, migrant workers were seen walking along the highway to reach their home villages since there was no transportation facility in place. The MP has convinced the workers to stay back and assured them to provide all the help. Later, he has also conducted a similar review in Gajwel Municipality too.

