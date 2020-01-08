Will be indebted to KCR: Errabelli

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Warangal Rural: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao assured to develop his native village, Parvathagiri, in the district on Wednesday. As a part of the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme, he along with Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, MP Pasunuri Dayakar, ZP Chairperson Gandra Jyothi and others, visited the village.

He has gone around the lanes and bylanes in the village and inspected the development. He interacted with the villagers and tried to know their problems. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that he would remain indebted to the villagers. “I rose to the level of Minister due to your blessings. Though I won the MLA seat five times, I did not get recongnition. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao offered me the ministership. I will be indebted to him,” he added.

“Due to my efforts, Parvathagiri was made mandal headquarters during the N T Rama Rao’s tenure. There is a lot more needs to be done for the development of the village, he said. Speaking on the sanitation, he appealed to all the villagers to construct rainwater harvesting pits at their houses and see that there would be no garbage near the houses. He recalled that Rs 30 crore were sanctioned for Paravathagiri mandal under central sponsored Rurban Scheme.

“Shopping complex, market for veg and non-veg, indoor stadium, function hall and mini-tank bund will be constructed at the village,” said the Minister and announced Rs 5 lakh donation for the restoration of the temple at the village.

