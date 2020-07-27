Will become a wood science researcher: Suharsha

By | Published: 12:14 am 10:30 pm

Mancherial: Baskarla Suharsha is overwhelmed by the outpouring of congratulatory messages for securing a seat for MS programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA. Her mobile has been constantly ringing and her WhatsApp is packed with messages of appreciation.

“I am extremely happy that I have got scholarship and admission into the MS programme at the US varsity. Being a student of Forestry, an unconventional course, it is an achievement to get financial aid of US $ 1,500 per month to pursue the course. I believe this academic accomplishment will inspire many girls of this region,” Suharsha told Telangana Today.

The youngest daughter of Srinivas, an excavation operator at an opencast project of SCCL, shared that her ambition was to become a researcher in wood science technology. “I have been fascinated by the realm and wanted to explore it since my childhood. And, I would like to do my bit for protecting the environment and enhancing forest cover of Telangana,” she disclosed.

A native of Tekumatla, a remote village in Jaipur mandal, Suharsha says the memorandum of understanding between Mulugu-based Forest College and Research Institute and Auburn University helped her in securing the admission. She added that the Telangana government was extending unwavering support to the institution in conducting field visits and imparting quality education to the students of forestry, wildlife biology and other courses.

On Sunday, Suharsha was congratulated by Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Nirmal Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Tekumatla Sarpanch Gone Narsaiah, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency member Badugu Ravi. She was on Saturday appreciated by former Nizamabad MP K Kavita and Kasturi Padmacharan, Correspondent of Padmacharan’s Krishnaveni Talent High School of Mancherial, where she studied Class X.

In the meantime, Suharsha’s father Srinivas was felicitated by Mandmarri Area Chief General Manager Chintala Srinivas and leaders of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, a recognized trade union of SCCL in Mandamarri on Sunday. He said that he was proud to be the father of Suharsha. He suggested parents to give freedom to their daughters to choose careers in their favourite areas of academics.

