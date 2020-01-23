Will Bhagyashree play mom to Prabhas?

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Prema Pavuralu, the dubbed version of Bollywood superhit movie Maine Pyar Kiya, introduced Bhagyashree to Telugu audiences some three decades ago. And later, she went on to feature in Rajasekhar-starrer Omkaram and Balakrishna Starter Rana in 1998.

Now, after a gap of 20 years, sources from the industry say she is making a comeback with Prabhas starrer Jaan. As per the source, the actor will be essaying the role of Prabhas’s mother in the movie. It is learnt that some of the scenes between Prabhas and Bhagyashree have already been shot on Wednesday.

Like his earlier movie Saaho, the makers of Jaan wanted to make the movie relevant to Prabhas’s pan-India image. It is already known that the Hyderabad schedule was started on January 17. The period love story is being directed by Jil fame Radha Krishna and the movie is being jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

A massive film set worth Rs 3 crore was erected in a movie studio at Hyderabad to shoot major sequences of the film. Soon after completion of the shoot, the entire film unit will fly to Austria in Europe for another interesting schedule. With Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the movie tells a period love tale of 1970s set in Europe. Prabhas is learnt to be donning the role of a fortune teller in the movie. The movie will be shot in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

