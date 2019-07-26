Will Bigg Boss get spicy with Shraddha’s entry?

By | Published: 7:20 pm

The noise in Telugu Bigg Boss house is only getting shriller and louder with each passing day. Silly fights and arguments are normal sight for any television viewer watching the show. With 15 contestants playing their game on their own terms — some losing cool while some taking blame, with cameras having constant watch on the house inmates, the show is assumably getting more spicier this time around.

The Telugu reality show which got started amidst controversies and hype, has been making headlines with twists in every episode. Now, after completing two episodes successfully, there appears to be a surprise both for audience and the contestants in the house. There have been plans to bring wild card entry at this stage of the show.

Sreemukhi, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Ashu Reddy have already given much glamour to the show. Now, the organisers are planning to make things more spicier for the audience and contestants alike by bringing Shraddha Das. The actor who acted in a handful of movies in Telugu and Kannada — Arya 2, PSV Garuda Vega, Guntur Talkies and Hippie, is likely to enter the house with the wild card entry. But, before coming to a conclusion, the glamorous lady will step into house only after a contestant gets eliminated and comes out.

Earlier, there has been speculation that Mumbai girl Hebba Patel will be one of the contestants in the house. However, due to unknown reasons, the actor reportedly turned down the offer; perhaps, she might have sensed the atmosphere which would not be conducive.