Will book non-bailable cases, warn Nalgonda police

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath on Monday cautioned that non-bailable cases would be filed against those who would try to lay siege to the national highway as part of call given by RTC employees JAC for ‘sadak bandh’ between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Police said that they would act strictly if leaders of political parties, student organisations and RTC employees JAC try to lay siege to National Highway 65 as part of ‘sadak bandh’ on Tuesday.

As per the National Highways Act, the police would arrest and file cases against those who create problem to the people by laying siege to the road and holding rasta rokos.

