Will bring Maradona to jail, says Boby Chemmanur

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:33 am

Sangareddy: If Boby Chemmanur, chairman of Chemmanur International Group, has his way, Telangana may well see football legend Diego Maradona visiting the State. Not just the State, but also to the Heritage Jail Museum in Sangareddy.

Boby, who spent a day in the Heritage Jail Museum as part of the ‘Feel the Jail’ programme offered by the State Prisons Department, told Telangana Today on Tuesday that he will try and bring Diego Maradona, football player from Argentina, to the Heritage Jail Museum in three months. He said Maradona was the brand ambassador for the Chemmanur Jewellery Group and was expected to visit Calicut in Kerala this May.

Boby, along with three friends, arrived in Sangareddy on Monday morning and left for Kerala on Tuesday afternoon. Expressing satisfaction with the ‘Feel the Jail’ programme, he said he would promote the concept as he believed in the need to develop jail tourism in India.