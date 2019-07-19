Will CDF find place in full budget?

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Will the Rs 3 crore a year given to each MLA by the State government towards MLA’s Constituency Development Fund find a place in the full budget for the State this year? This question, posed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao himself in the Assembly on Friday, appeared to have given some anxious moments to the MLAs present in the House.

It was during the discussion on the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 and how the Act guarantees releases from the State to match the 14th Finance Commission that Chandrashekhar Rao mentioned about CDF funds. “The 14th Finance Commission recommended Central disbursals of Rs 1,030 crore to urban areas and Rs 1,600 crore for rural areas. The Act provides for matching releases from the State,” he said.

And if State releases are delayed, the pending payments will be carried over to the next year. In all, the ULBs and Gram Panchayats stand to receive Rs 7,500 crore in addition to their own revenues. “They will be no longer short

of funds,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said these bodies would have to set aside mandatory spending, for instance towards payment of electricity and water bills under a ‘charged account’ that will ensure automatic payments to utilities.

However, when the Chief Minister said “it remains to be seen whether the MLAs CDF of Rs 3 crore a year will be there in the budget or not,” ostensibly in the light of the funds to be available to local bodies, his comment was met with nervous laughter from some of the MLAs in the House.

