Will clear sports ground of encroachments: Kotha Prabhakar

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Sangareddy: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday said the district administration would clear all encroachments from the 22 acre sports ground of the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institute Society’s School, at Chitkul of Patancheru mandal in Sangareddy district.

Addressing students and faculty after inaugurating the 6th SWERO Olympics for girls here on Wednesday, the MP said he was happy to see the institute which had a sprawling 22 acre ground. The MP, however, said he was disappointed to see some people encroaching an extent of two acres of the land.

Earlier, the local public representatives, the staff of institute and officials took the MP around the ground to show him the encroachments. Stating that the Telangana government would initiate stern action against such encroachers, Reddy assured the officials that they would soon clear all the encroachments from the ground. He further promised to develop the ground by providing all infrastructure facilities to make it fit to host national level sports meets. The MP said he along with Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy would attend the prize distribution ceremony of the four-day sports meet on November 16.

Stating that the Telangana government was according utmost priority to sports and infrastructure at educational institutions, Reddy said that the government was allocating enough funds to organise sports events. “Gone are the days when educational institutions used to look for sponsors for even organising a small event,” he said.

Girl students from social welfare residential educational society were competing in sports such as Athletics, Kabaddi, Kho Koho, Volleyball, Tennikoit, Ball badminton, Handball and several other sports.

