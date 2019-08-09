Will complete all road works in Karimnagar soon: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Karimnagar: Local MLA Gangula Kamalakar promised on Friday to complete all roads in the coming days and instructed officials to complete all works without any inconvenience to people.

The legislator was speaking after laying the foundation for construction of drainage and laying of road from Ambedkar Stadium to Ganeshnagar to be taken up with Rs 14.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar promised to develop old road of Collectorate office, Ambedkar Stadium, Hanumannagar and Ganeshnagar. Town got Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 11 crore in the first and second phases respectively from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s sanctioned funds.

The MLA blamed the previous government for neglecting Ganeshnagar drainage though it was cave in during the period of earlier government. Informing that left side drainage was already completed, he said main road works from MPDO office to Hyderabad road were under progress.

Both road and drainage works would be completed within two months period, he said and instructed officials to complete works without giving any troubles to people.

