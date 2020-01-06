Will Congress survive Mancherial civic polls?

By | Published: 12:30 am

Mancherial: The Congress, which once held sway over the district, is now struggling for its very existence. The party suffered major loss in the Assembly and rural local body elections as well.

The party is now set to face another tough situation during the urban civic body elections.

The national party apparently is on its death bed. It was unable to regain its glory despite campaigning during polls to Assembly, gram panchayats, mandal parishad territorial constituencies and zilla parishad territorial constituencies held in 2018. Except for Asifabad Assembly segment, no candidate of the party could win in the elections.

Now questions are being raised on the party’s show in the upcoming elections to five municipalities in the district. The campaign by Congress leaders is evoking lukewarm response. It has no cadres in Chennur and Bellampalli towns following internal bickering. It is banking on former MLC K Prem Sagar Rao to bounce back in the polls.

However, Sagar Rao is not showing much enthusiasm in carrying out campaign in favour of the party. He had lost to N Diwakar Rao of the TRS from Mancherial Assembly constituency in the last polls. Rumours are abuzz that he may shift loyalty to BJP.

The ex-MLC’s wife Surekha, who is District Congress Committee president, has been campaigning in Naspur and Mancherial towns. It is learned that cadres of Rao are not staying away from the campaign. So, Surekha is leaving no stone unturned to improve fortunes of the party by conducting door-to-door publicity. She is explaining as to why the party nominees should be elected.

On the other hand, both Telangana Rashtra Samithi and BJP have already intensified campaigning in the five municipalities. In particular, the pink party’s legislators Diwakar Rao, Balka Suman and Durgam Chinnaiah are aggressively canvassing for the party. They are promoting government schemes taken up in the last six years.

