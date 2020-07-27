Will develop Anantagiri Hills a major tourist spot: Chevella MP

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy on Monday said the Anantagiri Hills would be developed as a major tourist spot in the State.

“We will take necessary steps to develop the Anantagiri Hills forest area to attract more tourists as every week around 3,000 people, mostly from Hyderabad are now visiting the area,” he said, after inspecting the forest area with the local elected representatives.

Reddy also discussed the development of the area and the tourism potential with local public representatives and officials concerned from the Forest department.

“We will try to increase the tourist turnout by at least five per cent by developing the Anantagiri Hills forest area in all aspects,” he added.

