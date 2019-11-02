Will develop Chennur segment like never before: Balka Suman

By | Published: 12:36 am

Mancherial: Government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman on Friday said that he would make sure Chennur Assembly constituency is developed on all fronts like never before.

Suman was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for 17 developmental works in Chennur town. The works included widening of roads, formation of new internal roads, beautification of a tank, creation of skill development centre and park, costing Rs 45 crore.

Suman was joined by Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar, Chennur in-charge Municipal Commissioner K Bapu and Mandal Parishad presidents, ZPTC members and leaders of TRS party Chennur town wing.

The government whip promised that he would strive to improve infrastructure and beautify the town by securing funds from State government.

The legislator said he was committed to develop Chennur Assembly constituency and was ensuring fruits of welfare schemes reach all sections of the society. He said he was focusing on creating better irrigation facility and road connectivity to the segment. He added that double bedroom houses were being constructed for the homeless poor.

Suman expressed gratitude to MP Venkatesh Netha and MLC Satheesh Kumar for extending their cooperation in developing Chennur constituency. He was accorded a grand welcome in many localities. A festival like atmosphere prevailed in the sleepy town with the legislator inaugurating a slew of developmental works on a single day.

