Will develop Jammikunta and Huzurabad as twin cities: Etela

By | Published: 12:16 am

Karimnagar: Health Minister, Etela Rajender assured to develop Jammikunta and Huzurabad towns as twin cities like Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Etela Rajender along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya participated in the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Jammikunta municipality chairman Thakkallapalli Rajeshwar Rao in Jammikunta on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said it was Telangana government which solved drinking water problem in Jammikunta. After TRS came to power in the State, he got sanctioned Rs 50 crore for Huzurabad and Rs 40 crore for Jammikunta. He was ready to sanction funds but it was the responsibility of municipalities to spend it effectively for public cause. The newly elected municipal bodies should address pigs menace, lay roads and solve drinking water problem.

Moreover, people should not face any problem for health and education in Huzurabad Constituency, he said and informed to establish an educational institutions to provide quality education to poor students. Winning election was a great opportunity. Leaders would win the polls with the blessings of the people. However, only few elected representatives were winning the hearts of the people. Public representatives should try to get nearer to the public by solving their problems.

