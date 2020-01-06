Will develop Warangal as software hub: Vinay Bhaskar

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Warangal Urban: Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the State government is keen on developing Warangal as a software hub after Hyderabad. As part of it, the IT companies are setting up their units in Warangal.

Addressing a press meet here on Monday, he said that IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao will inaugurate two software units at the IT Park in Madikonda on Tuesday.

“In a bid to provide employment opportunities to local youth, the State Government is also trying to promote IT industry in Tier 2 cities like Karimnagar, and Khammam. The government has already set up an IT Incubation Centre at Madikonda. As of now the Cyient Limited is operating its centre with more than 200 employees,” he added.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh said that while the Cyient is going to provide another 600 jobs in its new development centre, Tech Mahindra would initially recruit 100 software engineers. Meanwhile, District Collector Prashant J Patil, on Monday, inspected the arrangements for the Minister K T Rama Rao’s programme at Madikonda.

