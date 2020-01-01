Will do justice, CM to Warangal range inspectors

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao assured that necessary steps would be taken to render justice to the 1995 batch Inspectors from Warangal range in getting promotions.

He gave this assurance while responding to a memorandum submitted to him during a visit to Karimnagar district on Monday. The Chief Minister said he would discuss the issue with officials concerned and do justice to them.

These Inspectors faced problems in getting promotions due to the zonal system. They said that 1995 batch Inspectors working in Hyderabad were promoted as Deputy Superintendent of Police while the Warangal range Inspectors did not get the promotions.

