Will ensure inclusive urban development: KTR

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the three ‘I’ mantra — innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth — was key to achieving development, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said the Telangana government was planning to ensure inclusive urban development in the State.

He said the government has to fine-tune its agenda to concurrently focus on infrastructure and job creation for inclusive urban development. In his year-end #AskKTR session on micro-blogging site Twitter, Rama Rao shared the government’s plans for urban and industrial development.

He said several international manufacturing companies came to Telangana, but the State required many more. “Our focus is on textiles, electronics and food processing,” he said. He revealed that the government was working on a lot of interesting prospects over the establishment of industrial units in semi-conductor and VLSI manufacturing companies.

Rama Rao said it was likely to launch the much-awaited Phase-2 of T-Hub and T-Works in the first half of 2020. He also said the prestigious Hyderabad Pharma City would be operationalised next year. On the proposed Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project, he said the Central government scrapped the project. “But the growth of IT sector continued despite their decision,” he said, adding that he had no doubt that the sector would continue to grow.

Rama Rao informed that land acquisition was started for a new IT Park in Kompally.

KTR opens his mind, heart to Twitterati

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao opened up his mind and heart to Twitterati in a no-holds-barred interaction with them on the micro-blogging site as part of his year-end #AskKTR session on Sunday.

From sharing his views on politics to his favourite binge-watching, he answered questions ranging from his inspiration to join politics, offers to act on the silver screen, to an offer to join a New Year’s Eve bash. When asked for advice on ‘how to join politics’ despite hailing from a non-political, lower middle class and non-dominant caste, the TRS working president said there were many leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who successfully reached greater heights in politics despite hailing from humble backgrounds. “Take the plunge and work hard,” he told the youngsters seeking to join politics. He said Chandrashekhar Rao was his inspiration in politics, without a second thought, and the separate Telangana agitation further influenced him to do so.

Rama Rao felt that the current generation was most certainly more open to possibilities and more connected than ever with the world. They were more entrepreneurial too, he added. When asked for an inspirational quote that keeps him going, he paraphrased his favourite one from actor Sylvester Stallone: “Life isn’t about how hard you can punch. It’s about how many punches you can take and still keep forging ahead”.

Answering a query on his favorite job, the TRS working president said he would rate the party post higher. “I have to remember that it’s TRS and its workers that ensured that I got the job as Minister,” he said. On a memorable moment in 2019, Rama Rao said, “Sweeping the Zilla Parishad elections; winning all 32/32 districts is no mean feat”.

Responding to a question on how he manages to balance his busy political life and personal life, the Minister said he himself was searching for a solution and did not meet anyone who found it. He said social media was giving him a wonderful direct connection to know the people’s pulse. On efforts to ensure effective implementation of government schemes and people’s problems, he reminded that TRS had its ears to the ground, with over 60 lakh grass-roots members constantly giving him feedback.

Reacting to his photographs from the separate Telangana agitation in 2009 and during a review meeting as Minister in 2019, Rama Rao termed it as his #10yearsChallenge, which recently broke the Internet. On a photograph of himself with his daughter, he said, “My baby is growing up fast”.

On a lighter note, Rama Rao rejected an invitation to act in movies, saying he had a full-time job. He also thanked for invitations from youngsters to join New Year’s Eve parties on December 31. Lastly, Rama Rao said he caught up on some web series too, ‘Billions’ on Hotstar being his latest. He also declared that he was absolutely fine with people making memes of him on social media, as long as they are not indecent or disrespectful.

