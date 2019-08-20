Will fight for 5 Gram Panchayats merged in AP: Khammam MP

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Kothagudem: Khammam MP and TRS Floor Leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswar Rao asserted that he and other MPs from Telangana State would put pressure on the Centre to give back five Gram Panchayats of Bhadradri Kothagudem that were merged in Andhra Pradesh State at the time of State separation in 2014.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had already written to the Central government in this regard but there was no response from the latter. He hoped that the issue would now be resolved as the political situation changed in the neighbouring State with which Telangana has cordial relations.

The MP, speaking to the press at Bhadrachalam in the district, said the five gram panchayats in question – Etapaka, Kannaigudem, Gundala, Pichukalapadu and Purushothapatanm – were very closely located to Bhadrachalam and Parnasala of Telangana State.

The Chief Minister has been preparing a master plan to develop Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam on the lines of Yadagirigutta (Yadadri) Temple at a cost of Rs 100 crore, Nageswar Rao said, adding, the Chief Minister was keen on developing all historic temples in Telangana that were neglected by the previous governments. He said he would fight for the cause of railway line to Sarapaka or Pandurangapuram to ensure railway connectivity to Bhadradri.

Nageswar Rao, accusing the Centre of neglecting the developmental needs of Telangana, said no significant amount of funds or major projects were allocated to Telangana in the past five years. “The TRS MPs will fight in Parliament to protect the State’s interests,” he added.

Later in the day, the MP chaired a meeting to review implementation of development and welfare programmes in Aswaraopet Assembly constituency. He directed the officials to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach genuine beneficiaries.

The MP directed the officials to take action against the contractors who failed to repair roads after digging them for laying Mission Bhagiratha pipelines. He also had darshan of presiding deities of Bhadradri Temple and offered special prayers.

