Will follow Excise Minister’s directions: Mahbubnagar municipal chief

Mahabubnagar: K Narsimhulu, the newly elected Municipal Chairperson of Mahabubnagar municipality, said that he will follow directions given by Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to develop the municipality on all fronts.

Speaking with reporters after meeting TRS working president and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao in Hyderabad, he said that the latter had given several directions to him with respect to serving the people of Mahabubnagar municipality and about what more could be done to meet the expectations of the people.

Municipal Chairperson Narsimhulu also assured that he would take this opportunity given to him to do justice to his post as the chairperson during his tenure.

