Will gift civic poll victory to KCR: Minister

By | Published: 10:21 pm 10:22 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar wants to TRS candidates to win the municipal polls and gift the victory to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Besides Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Kothapalli and Choppadandi municipalities would be swept away by TRS candidates, he said.

The Minister along with TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, participated in preparatory meeting for municipal elections held at Padmanayaka community hall here on Friday.

Kamalakar came down heavily on BJP leaders for obstructing developmental works. Local BJP MP failed to get sanction for works even after seven months of his election as Parliament member.

Development would be hindered if a single Corporator from opposition was elected in polls, and, Smart City and IT Tower works would get stalled, he said. Therefore people should take everything into consideration while they cast their vote, the Minister said.

Stating that TRS was the most disciplined party, he made it clear that tickets would be allocated to disciplined candidates and party loyalists. Relationship, caste and other issues would not work out and only loyal workers would get tickets, he added.

Talking about selection of Mayor of KMC, Kamalakar said Chief Minister would finalise the candidate. List of contesting candidates for KMC would also be finalised by the State party. Committees have been formed for KMC and Kothapalli municipality to look after election activities. While there were five in-charges for a division, a senior leader had been appointed as in-charge of 10 divisions, he said.

Not possible to give tickets to everyone: B Vinod Kumar

Senior TRS leader and State Planning Commission Vice Chairman, B Vinod Kumar made it clear that it was not possible to give tickets to every worker of the party in the upcoming municipal elections.

Vinod Kumar was speaking at a party workers’ preparatory meeting for municipal polls held at Padmanayaka community hall here on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and few other incidents which took place before General elections helped BJP win Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. However, people have to vote for TRS candidates if they wanted local problems solved, he said.

It was not that the leaders who did not get tickets were ineligible, he said and added that tickets were allocated to aspirants depending on various aspects such as reservations, social equations and influence of the leaders in the locality.

Learning a lesson from party’s defeat in Lok Sabha elections, leaders should work for the victory of TRS candidates in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and four other municipalities. Moreover, winning and losing were common in politics and leaders must take everything in stride, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter